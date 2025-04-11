Following the trade that sent DK Metcalf to the Pittsburgh Steelers, their passing game could be a nightmare to defend against, especially if they figure out the quarterback position. In fact, Pat Freiermuth joined The Kaboly and Mack Show on Wednesday, explaining how dangerous the Steelers' offense could be with himself, George Pickens, and DK Metcalf.

“I've talked to (Pickens) a decent amount this offseason,” Freiermuth said via NFL.com. “GP's a great guy, he's good to have in the locker room. Obviously, stuff happens on the field, but that's just part of football and being a competitor. He cares, he tries a lot, he works hard. He's a hell of a talent as well. So having him and DK on the outside, obviously with me in the middle of the field, is gonna cause defenses a lot of conflict. … I know GP is ready to work with DK, and GP is never shy of competition, so he's gonna rely on DK for his advice and stuff like that. But GP's ready to roll for sure.”

Now, the main problem with this is the quarterback position. There's a chance that the Steelers sign veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers, which could be a poor decision based on his last two seasons with the New York Jets. If they don't sign Rodgers, the Steelers drafting a quarterback is possible, too. There seems to be mutual interest between Shedeur Sanders and the Steelers, but it's uncertain whether the Colorado quarterback will last until pick No. 21.

The Steelers could potentially trade up in the first round, but since they're without a second-round pick following the Metcalf trade, drafting Sanders could also be out of the question.

With the Steelers in a sticky situation heading into the 2025 NFL Draft and the following regular season, their tight end sees a dangerous trio building in Pittsburgh.

And to be fair, the combination of Pat Freiermuth, George Pickens, and DK Metcalf could make the next Steelers quarterback's life much easier. Even if they aren't a top-of-the-line passer, the Steelers' array of offensive weapons can act like a safety net for whatever quarterback suits up for the 2025 season.