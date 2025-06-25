Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen is gearing up for a fresh start in 2025, bringing a mix of honest reflection and renewed determination. Even after racking up 129 tackles and earning a Pro Bowl selection in his first year with Pittsburgh, Queen feels a sense of dissatisfaction with how 2024 played out.

The ex-Raven believes he didn’t quite meet his expectations, both in preparation and performance, and he’s channeling that disappointment into his offseason training. He recently opened up about not playing at the level he holds himself to, and it’s been weighing on his mind ever since, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

“For me, personally, I think I could have expectations and surpass them, and I'd still be upset that I didn't do more,” Queen said. “I'm always going to be searching and looking for more that I can do, trying to be the best player I can be for my team and for myself. I didn't do that last year. That's what really aggravated me this whole offseason.”

“It wasn't the season I wanted,” he added. “Just because I didn't play the type of football I wanted to. You could blame it on a whole new system and all that other stuff, but at the end of the day, I'm a professional football player. That was Year 5. So, I think I should've been a little more well-prepared for that. I definitely take all accountability for that.”

The Steelers brought Queen on board with a three-year, $41 million contract after four seasons in Baltimore. He was anticipated to be a significant playmaker, and while he did make contributions—such as two forced fumbles and six tackles for loss—he didn’t feel completely in sync.

Queen pointed to the transition to a new defensive system and his readiness as factors in his performance. Nevertheless, he stressed that he takes full responsibility, asserting that professionals should be prepared no matter the system.

Pro Football Focus rated Queen’s 2024 season at 56.8, marking his lowest score since 2021. This decline didn’t escape Queen’s notice, especially as he battled through some nagging injuries during the year. Defensive back DeShon Elliott, who played alongside him in both Baltimore and Pittsburgh, attributed it to growing pains, but Queen is determined to avoid repeating those mistakes.

As we look forward to 2025, the defense is set to welcome some fresh talent around Queen, including first-round draft pick Derrick Harmon on the line and seasoned corner Darius Slay in the secondary. The system, however, remains quite familiar, and Queen knows exactly what’s expected of him now. If he can combine his experience with this new burst of motivation, he might just be on track for his third straight Pro Bowl appearance—and, even more importantly, a season that meets his high standards.