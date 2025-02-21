The Pittsburgh Steelers have added more depth to their tight end group by signing veteran Donald Parham Jr. to a one-year contract, according to Ian Rapoport. The team announced the move on Friday, bringing the former Los Angeles Chargers player to Pittsburgh. Parham, 27, spent four seasons with the Chargers, totaling 67 catches for 764 yards and 11 touchdowns in 47 games. Known for his 6-foot-8 frame, Parham was a red zone threat during his time in L.A.

In 2024, Parham spent time on the Denver Broncos’ practice squad but did not see game action. Now, he hopes to revive his career with the Steelers.

However, the Steelers already have three tight ends under contract for 2025, including Pat Freiermuth. Freiermuth, the team’s second-leading pass catcher in 2024, is expected to play a major role in Pittsburgh’s offense. Alongside him is Darnell Washington, a third-year tight end with a strong physical presence. Washington provides the Steelers with another key option in the passing game. Veteran Connor Heyward also remains in the mix, giving the Steelers a crowded tight end room.

Last year, the team carried four tight ends on the active roster, including veteran MyCole Pruitt. With Pruitt now heading to free agency, Pittsburgh is opting for a younger option in Parham. This move suggests the Steelers are looking to add competition while maintaining depth at the position.

With Freiermuth and Washington likely to take on larger roles in 2025, Parham faces tough competition for playing time. His red zone ability and experience could make him a valuable asset to the team. Still, he must prove himself in training camp to secure a spot on the roster. Parham’s size and knack for making plays in critical situations could be useful, especially in short-yardage and goal-line scenarios.

As the Steelers continue to develop a dynamic offense, the competition at tight end will be an important story to follow. Parham’s addition brings further intrigue to the position battle heading into 2025.