Amid a series of roster moves, the Pittsburgh Steelers made the surprising decision to release former Los Angeles Rams and Houston Texans receiver Robert Woods.

The Steelers parted with the veteran pass-catcher on Tuesday morning, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport. The 33-year-old battled retirement rumors all offseason, but remains committed to playing in 2025, per Rapoport.

Woods has spent the last two seasons with the Texans, where he has compiled 629 receiving yards in 2023 and 2024. While an effective part of C.J. Stroud's pass-catching rotation, he has clearly been on the decline over the last few years.

Woods' career peaked with the Rams, for whom he played from 2017 to 2021. After spending the first four years of his career with the Buffalo Bills, he reached new heights in Sean McVay's offense. Woods was a key part of the Los Angeles team that lost Super Bowl LIII, recording a career-high 1,219 receiving yards in 2018.

Following his release, Woods could potentially reunite with the Steelers, Rapoport noted. Whether on a practice squad deal or not, reports indicate that the veteran is determined to spend at least one more year in the NFL before retiring.

Steelers continue roster purge with Robert Woods release

Without Woods, the Steelers are committed to a receiving corps of DK Metcalf, Calvin Austin III, Roman Wilson, Scotty Miller, Brandon Johnson and Ben Skowronek. Tight ends Pat Freiermuth and Jonnu Smith also figure to be a big part of the passing game.

As noteworthy as releasing Woods was, the Steelers have already made several eye-catching moves ahead of the roster deadline. Pittsburgh released punter Cameron Johnston, along with former draft picks Mark Robinson and DeMarvin Leal.

Although the Steelers' management and coaching staff return, almost everything else about their team changed in the 2025 offseason. Pittsburgh essentially overhauled its entire skill group, adding Aaron Rodgers, Kaleb Johnson and Metcalf to replace Russell Wilson, Najee Harris and George Pickens.

While notoriously consistent, the Steelers have not had much success in the playoffs over the last decade. Despite avoiding a losing season since 2003, they have not won a postseason game since 2016. Since winning Super Bowl XLIII, Pittsburgh is 6-10 in the playoffs and is on a five-game postseason skid.