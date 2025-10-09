The Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers will renew their storied AFC North rivalry on Sunday, October 12, at Acrisure Stadium. This promises to be another physical, grind-it-out contest between two franchises that pride themselves on toughness and defense. The Browns return from their trip to London licking their wounds after a close 21-17 defeat to the Minnesota Vikings. Meanwhile, the Steelers are coming off a bye week, rested and eager to extend their winning streak.

For Cleveland, the trip across the Atlantic offered a few silver linings despite the loss. Rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel made his first NFL start. He delivered a poised, mistake-free performance under tough circumstances. This gives fans a glimpse of potential stability at a position that’s been anything but secure. This is especially true after they turned heads with the Joe Flacco trade. However, facing a rested Pittsburgh squad on the road is another challenge entirely. The Steelers’ defense has looked rejuvenated under head coach Mike Tomlin. They will be fully healthy and scheming to confuse Gabriel in his second start.

Steelers smell opportunity

This matchup couldn’t come at a more inconvenient time for the Browns. After a physically and emotionally draining trip to London, they immediately head to Pittsburgh. Still, the Browns showed resilience in Week 5. They trailed early against the Vikings but clawed back behind Gabriel’s two touchdown drives and the relentless effort of Myles Garrett and the defense.

Garrett played through an ankle issue last week. He was active and disruptive, though, even if he didn’t record a sack. On the flip side, the Browns’ biggest issue remains their offensive predictability. Without a consistent deep passing threat, they’ve leaned heavily on short throws and inside runs. That makes them easier to defend, especially for a disciplined defense like Pittsburgh’s.

The Steelers are in a better position heading into this divisional clash. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers seems to be settling into rhythm. He has connected efficiently with DK Metcalf and even Jaylen Warren. Pittsburgh’s defense, led by Patrick Queen, is healthier and ready to challenge a Cleveland offensive line that has been inconsistent in pass protection. With home-field advantage and extra rest, this game could be tilted in their favor. That said, the Browns have a way of turning AFC North matchups into gritty slugfests.

Here we will look at and discuss some bold predictions for the game between the Browns and the Steelers in Week 6 of the 2025 NFL season.

Myles Garrett gets sack No. 5

Cleveland’s All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett remains the Browns’ biggest game-wrecker and emotional leader. Sure, he hasn’t recorded a sack in back-to-back games. However, his presence continues to alter opposing game plans. Garrett notched three solo tackles in the London loss and played a season-high 57 defensive snaps. He didn't really show any lingering effects from his ankle injury.

Heading into Pittsburgh, Garrett sits at 4.0 sacks on the season. That is tied for ninth-most in the NFL. This feels like a prime opportunity to pad that total. Rodgers’ tendency to extend plays and hold the ball gives elite pass rushers opportunities. Expect Garrett to notch his fifth sack of the season. He might even force a fumble that swings momentum early.

Dillon Gabriel is solid but not spectacular

Dillon Gabriel’s debut in London wasn’t perfect. Still, it was promising. He completed 19 of 33 passes for 190 yards and two touchdowns. The rookie also avoided turnovers and showed command of the offense. Against a complex Minnesota defense, he displayed patience and poise. He led two sustained touchdown drives while taking just two sacks.

However, Week 6 will test his composure in new ways. Pittsburgh’s defense thrives on confusion. They love disguised coverages and relentless pass pressure. Gabriel will need to process reads quickly and rely on short-to-intermediate throws to move the chains. It’s unlikely he’ll light up the stat sheet. That said, if he can limit mistakes and keep drives alive, Cleveland can stay competitive. Gabriel should post a steady 210 yards and one touchdown, with no turnovers.

Aaron Rodgers surpasses 250 yards

On the other side, Aaron Rodgers continues to find his rhythm in black and gold. In the Steelers’ 24-21 win over the Vikings before their bye, he completed 18 of 22 passes for 200 yards and a touchdown. Rodgers has been efficient but conservative. That's a function of Pittsburgh’s focus on establishing the run and protecting the football.

Against Cleveland, that script could change. The Browns’ secondary has allowed several explosive plays this season. Their defensive aggressiveness can backfire against veteran quarterbacks who excel at exploiting blitzes. Rodgers has always thrived on timing and precision. Coming off a week of rest and film study, he could pick apart Cleveland’s soft spots. Expect Rodgers to surpass 250 passing yards with a few big completions to Metcalf, Warren, and Jonnu Smith. That would keep the Browns defense on its heels.

Steelers book fourth win

Everything about this matchup screams ‘AFC North football.' It will be physical, scrappy, and low-scoring. When the dust settles, though, expect Pittsburgh to be the team walking away with a hard-earned win. Cleveland’s offense is too limited to consistently challenge the Steelers’ front seven. While their defense will keep things close, fatigue and inexperience at quarterback will prove decisive.

Expect the Browns’ pass rush to get home. Garrett will have his sack, and the secondary might even grab an interception. However, the lack of sustained offense will again haunt them. The Steelers’ combination of Rodgers’ efficiency and their balanced attack should be enough to grind out a 23-17 victory. This would mark Tomlin's fourth win of the season.