When Aaron Rodgers was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason, many fans had one big concern. How would Rodgers mesh with OC Arthur Smith? Rodgers is known to be very picky with his playcallers, and Smith's reputation as a playcaller took a major hit during his time in Atlanta.

It seems like both Rodgers and Smith are getting along just fine, though. It certainly helps that the Steelers are 4-2 this season. A big reason for that record is that the Steelers offense under Rodgers is humming while Smith is calling the plays.

The quarterback and the offensive coordinator also are getting along well off the field. Steelers right tackle Troy Fautanu shared some insight on the relationship between Rodgers and Smith off the field, saying their friendship is like between two old frieinds.

“As right tackle Troy Fautanu told me recently, Rodgers and Smith are both quick-witted and sarcastic, kindred souls in that way, razzing each other like old friends during team meetings,” Jeremy Fowler reported for ESPN. “‘They are always messing around with each other,' Fautanu said. ‘It's a healthy dynamic.' Rodgers and Smith also respect each other's football acumen. It's a match that has worked well.”

Smith's playcalling seems to perfectly suit Rodgers at this point in his career. The Steelers quarterback is already 41 years old, and he's not as mobile as he used to be. Because of that, Smith has placed an emphasis on the running game and “jumbo” sets featuring multiple tight ends. It's allowed Rodgers to not do too much, but still give him great targets to pass to.

The Steelers are getting ready to take on the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night. This is a chance for them to firmly plant themselves as the best team in the AFC North this season. It's going to be a matchup between the two oldest quarterbacks in the NFL, as Rodgers will be facing the newly-traded Joe Flacco.