Over his 19 years as head coach, Mike Tomlin impacted countless players. Among them was linebacker Ryan Shazier, who was forced to retire in 2020.

Tomlin drafted Shazier and stood by the linebacker as he went through medical treatment. With the head coach stepping down from his post, Shazier had to give Tomlin his flowers, via Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

“Two decades of leading this organization with an unshakable belief and a standard that never wavered,” Shazier's statement reads. “Coach Tomlin, you changed my life in ways that go beyond football.”

“From the moment you drafted me, you saw something in me and pushed me to be great,” he continued. “Those late-night film sessions, just you and me, grinding through defensive schemes when everyone else went home. That meant everything.”

Article Continues Below

If you haven’t seen this from Ryan Shazier about Mike Tomlin, read it…. pic.twitter.com/IKHjwZeEVo — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) January 22, 2026

Selected in the first-round of the 2014 NFL Draft by the Steelers, Shazier went on to play four seasons with the franchise, making two Pro Bowls. However, the linebacker suffered a serious spinal injury during the 2017 season. It changed the trajectory of his career forever, as Shazier never played again after the 2017 campaign.

Still, Tomlin stood by his linebacker. Shazier remained on the roster despite his inability to play. Tomlin kept him involved in defensive meetings and didn't cast him to the side despite his injury. Those decisions by the head coach have made a supreme impact in Shazier's life.

The linebacker's unfortunate injury makes him one of the bigger ‘what if's' in Steelers' history. But Tomlin never doubted his importance as a football player or man. From the moment he was draft, Shazier remained a Steeler under Tomlin.