2026 is going to be a new era for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Mike Tomlin is now gone after stepping down as head coach, and any remaining coaches under Tomlin are free to look elsewhere for other jobs. That is a major part of the process.

“The Steelers have told all of Mike Tomlin’s assistant coaches they are free to pursue other opportunities and won’t be retained unless the new head coach wants to rehire them, per multiple sources. All coaches are under contract through the end of February.”

The Steelers' No. 1 goal right now is to find a head coach for this team, and one that can establish a similar culture that Tomlin had. They have requested a few interviews so far, including former defensive coordinator for the Steelers, Brian Flores, as well as Rams' passing game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase.

The Steelers' players did not like Tomlin's decision at all. Many of the players had sad and frustrating reactions to the sudden change.

According to Mike DeFabo of The Athletic: “One player said Watt was ‘visibly upset.' Sitting next to fellow veterans Cam Heyward and Alex Highsmith, all Watt could do was repeat ‘No. No. No. No. No,' his eyes welling with tears as Tomlin delivered his speech.”

Tomlin is more than just a coach to these players; he was like a father to all of them, being in the building for 19 seasons. Tomlin's final speech to the team could be compared to someone giving a speech at a funeral. It's a sad process, but it is one that the Steelers are capable of quickly rebounding from and getting their way back to Super Bowl contention.