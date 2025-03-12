The Pittsburgh Steelers have made the decision to address their running back void in 2025 NFL free agency, rather than wait for a strong draft class. The Steelers have inked Saquon Barkley's Philadelphia Eagles backup Kenneth Gainwell to a  one-year contract, per Jordan Schultz of FOX Sports.

“With Najee Harris headed to the Chargers, Kenneth Gainwell will immediately step in and play a key role in the #Steelers’ backfield — alongside Jaylen Warren and Cordarrelle Patterson.”

Gainwell recorded 406 scrimmage yards, one touchdown and zero fumbles in the Eagles' Super Bowl season.

More to come on this story.