The 2025 NFL season will be incredibly important for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Pittsburgh has a talented roster and a full war chest of draft picks next offseason, but they do not have a franchise quarterback. The Steelers will need to play out of their minds this fall if they want to keep up Mike Tomlin's streak of winning seasons. Pittsburgh will get an early test with an important revenge game.

The Steelers will face off against the Seahawks in Week 2 as their home opener, per NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

This will be DK Metcalf's first game playing against the Seahawks during his NFL career.

The Steelers acquired Metcalf in a trade with the Seahawks earlier this offseason. Pittsburgh wants to keep Metcalf for a long time. To show their commitment, the Steelers gave Metcalf a $150 million contract extension after trading for him.

Metcalf has been a stud for the Seahawks since entering the NFL in 2019. He has earned more than 58+ receptions, 900+ receiving yards, and six or more receiving touchdowns in each of his six seasons in Seattle.

The addition of Metcalf will more than make up for the loss of George Pickens, who the Steelers traded to the Cowboys last week.

Pittsburgh vs. Seattle will be a fascinating matchup to occur so early in the regular season.

Seattle will only be one game into the Sam Darnold era and may still be figuring itself out on offense. The same may be true for Pittsburgh, as their starting quarterback is currently unknown.

Ultimately, this game could end up becoming a defensive slug fest. That would certainly play to Pittsburgh's advantage.

The Steelers are also rumored to face off against the Jets in Week 1. This would also be a revenge game against former QB Justin Fields.

It will be exciting to see Pittsburgh's full schedule once the NFL releases it on Wednesday night at 8PM ET.