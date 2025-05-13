The Pittsburgh Steelers are still riding their shocking streak of consecutive winning seasons under Mike Tomlin. Pittsburgh looks poised to finally stumble in 2025, perhaps seeing that streak coming to an end. But the future is bright for the Steelers. One NFL insider explained why next offseason could be extremely exciting for the Steelers.

ESPN's Adam Schefter declared that the Steelers are one of the most intriguing teams looking ahead to the 2026 NFL Draft.

Schefter pointed out that the Steelers have plenty of draft capital to play with next offseason. That, paired the draft being held in Pittsburgh, could create some fireworks.

“Where is the 2026 NFL Draft?” Schefter asked, setting up the rest of his statement. “Guess what? The Pittsburgh Steelers, right now, have an enormous amount of draft capital for the 2026 draft. After this George Pickens trade, they are currently scheduled to have 12 picks in the 2026 NFL Draft.”

Many NFL draft analysts anticipate that next year's draft will feature plenty of talented quarterbacks.

The Steelers should be the quarterback market, even if they end up signing Aaron Rodgers. They could make an aggressive move to go get their guy.

“And, we also know that, whether or not they sign Aaron Rodgers, they'll probably be back in the quarterback market again,” Schefter continued. “So when you've got all these draft picks, and you've got a great quarterback draft, and the draft is in your city… All of a sudden, it starts to get a little interesting to see where Pittsburgh's going to decide to allocate its draft capital. To see if they can make an aggressive push up the board to go get a quarterback. And to see what the reaction in that city would be like.”

The Steelers are set up to dominate the 2026 NFL Draft

The Steelers should be able to maneuver the draft board however they wish next offseason.

As Schefter noted, Pittsburgh is currently slated to have 12 selections in the 2026 NFL Draft. A lot can change between now and then, but as it stands today the Steelers are positioned nicely.

The Steelers will have three third-round picks, one from the Pickens trade and another a projected compensatory pick. They will also have two fourth-, fifth-, and sixth-round picks, also projected compensatory picks.

If the Steelers struggle during the 2025 season, they should have a high selection in the first few rounds of the draft as well.

The Pittsburgh Steelers could end up making some significant moves during the 2026 NFL offseason.