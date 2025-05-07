Maybe the Pittsburgh Steelers think they have a George Pickens replacement in-house. Or perhaps they will trade for another receiver. However, will the Pickens trade impact the decision of Aaron Rodgers?

The Steelers have been flirting with the idea of adding Rodgers to their crowded quarterback room for months. So far, there’s no agreement. But will losing a premier talent like Pickens make retirement look better to Rodgers? It seems like it’s Steelers or nowhere for Rodgers.

Gerry Dulac said it won’t affect Rodgers, according to the Dan Patrick Show.

“I don’t think so,” Dulac said. “They don’t think so. From their end, it doesn’t have any impact at all on if he signs with the team.”

Would QB Aaron Rodgers have worked with George Pickens?

Maybe the departure of Pickens would actually make the situation more palatable for Rodgers.

“I will say this, and of course this was certainly no motivation on making the deal but Aaron Rodgers didn’t get to where he is as a future Hall of Famer by being an undisciplined fly by the seat of your pants quarterback,” Dulac said. “Which is kind of the description you could apply to George Pickens. I think Aaron Rodgers is a very detailed quarterback. And I don’t think his on-the-field relationship with George Pickens, who is anything but that, would mesh very well.”

Still, the Steelers don’t have a certified No. 2 receiver with Pickens out of the building. They have aging veteran Robert Woods, Calvin Austin III, Roman Wilson, Scotty Miller, Ben Skowronek, and others. Not exactly household names.

Metcalf hasn’t exactly excelled in his NFL career when teams have blanketed him. And that’s what he’s looking at from Week 1 and beyond if the Steelers don’t bring in another threat.

It could be that the Steelers don’t plan on having a high-profile passing game even if Rodgers signs, according to espn.com.

“While Metcalf and Pickens playing together could've made for an explosive and high-flying passing attack — especially with Rodgers at quarterback — the Steelers want to have a more balanced offense with a strong run game,” Pryor wrote. “Though they parted with Najee Harris in free agency, the team drafted Iowa running back Kaleb Johnson in the third round, returned Jaylen Warren, and signed Kenneth Gainwell. Trading away Pickens lowers the ceiling for explosive plays, but it likely raises the floor by reducing volatility on the offense.”

And therefore, Pryor thinks the Steelers won’t lose ground in trying to sign Rodgers.

“Pickens' absence also likely doesn't do much to impact the Steelers' recruitment of Rodgers,” Pryor wrote. “Rodgers is notorious in holding his receivers to high standards, especially in their route running. And Pickens has a history of not running the correct routes or finishing his routes. That could've put the quarterback at odds with one of his top offensive weapons.”