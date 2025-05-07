The Pittsburgh Steelers traded wide receiver George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys on Wednesday morning, and ESPN's Jeremy Fowler gave some intriguing updates on the organization, including the possibility of bringing in a wide receiver in a trade after shipping Pickens to Dallas.

Fowler noted that the Steelers now have three third-round picks in 2026, so there is some surplus to use in a potential deal for a wide receiver they believe fits better than Pickens did. He also noted that the Steelers still have belief in second-year receiver Roman Wilson, who struggled with injuries in his rookie season in 2024.

In addition, Fowler also said that the Steelers remain in contact with quarterback Aaron Rodgers and are hopeful that he will eventually sign with the team, but there is no hard update at the moment.

Rodgers joining the Steelers would essentially complete the offseason for Pittsburgh, as they would finally have a veteran starting quarterback. If Rodgers opts for retirement, which seems like the only other realistic option at the moment, then the Steelers could end up going with Mason Rudolph for 2025. That would mean leaning on the defense and running game a lot to get wins this upcoming season.

Ever since DK Metcalf was acquired and extended by the Steelers, the fit with him and Pickens on the team together was awkward, especially in an Arthur Smith offense. Metcalf was always going to be the main outside wide receiver, which is the ideal role for Pickens. The redundancies of Metcalf and Pickens' play styles have been noted.

As of now, the Steelers are betting on the development of Wilson to take on a bigger role in the passing offense. It will be interesting to see if that comes to fruition and they are vindicated in this stance, whether Rodgers is in the fold or not.