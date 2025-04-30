For the better part of two decades, the Pittsburgh Steelers were defined by stability. That began with Hall of Fame-caliber quarterback play from Ben Roethlisberger and extended to a consistent, hard-nosed defense that mirrored head coach Mike Tomlin’s personality. However, in the years since Roethlisberger’s 2021 retirement, Pittsburgh has been grasping for its next era. The 2025 NFL Draft presented another opportunity to either chase another franchise QB or reinforce the foundational identity that has always given the Steelers a fighting chance. With limited picks due to a bold trade for DK Metcalf, Pittsburgh had to make their shots count. And they did—most notably by selecting defensive tackle Derrick Harmon.

Defensive Holes and Long-Term Concerns

Heading into the 2025 NFL Draft, the Steelers faced a critical crossroads. The most glaring issue remained at quarterback. Pittsburgh still doesn’t have a clear long-term answer under center in the post-Roethlisberger era. Yes, there is intrigue around whether Aaron Rodgers can hold up for a full season. That said, the need for future stability at the position remains. Elsewhere, the departure of running back Najee Harris in free agency left a massive hole in the backfield. The team was also looking down the barrel of an aging defensive line, with longtime captain Cameron Heyward nearing his 36th birthday. The defense’s interior presence had faltered down the stretch of the 2024 season. The challenge: replenish the defensive trenches, find a workhorse runner, and continue the quarterback search—all with just three picks in the first four rounds.

Here we'll try to to look at the perfect move that the Pittsburgh Steelers' executed during the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Harmon Pick: A Home Run for the Defensive Line

Even with limited draft capital, general manager Omar Khan and Tomlin navigated the board like seasoned chess players. The crown jewel was Derrick Harmon, defensive tackle from Oregon. He was selected in the first round. Harmon wasn’t just the best player available at that slot. He was the perfect player for Pittsburgh’s needs. Harmon led all FBS defensive tackles in 2024 with 34 quarterback pressures and ranked second in pressure rate at 10.7 percent. His blend of power, technique, and motor makes him an ideal fit in Pittsburgh’s 3-4 scheme. He can anchor against the run on early downs while collapsing the pocket on third-and-long. For a team whose defensive front grew soft late last season, Harmon’s presence could be transformational.

Mike Tomlin’s Stamp of Approval

Tomlin himself couldn’t contain his excitement, saying, “He has Steeler DNA for us, man. It starts inside and upfront, and this is a guy that's capable of dominating that space versus the run and the pass.”

That sort of conviction speaks volumes. It's especially true considering Pittsburgh had other tempting options on the board. These included quarterbacks Shedeur Sanders and Jaxson Dart. However, the Steelers stayed true to their identity, refusing to chase a potential QB savior just for the optics. Instead, they invested in the trenches—the place where Pittsburgh football has always begun and ended.

A Long-Term Vision for the Defensive Core

This wasn’t just a sentimental or philosophical decision. It was a calculated football move. Heyward is coming off a solid campaign but is clearly in the twilight of his career. By drafting Harmon now, the Steelers not only gain a talented rotational piece for 2025. They also gain an apprentice who will one day inherit the leadership mantle from Heyward. Harmon won’t be thrown into the fire immediately. That’s exactly why he can thrive. He’ll learn beside one of the game’s most respected veterans, adapt to NFL speed without pressure, and gradually grow into a role that could define the next phase of Steelers defense.

Replacing Najee Harris: Kaleb Johnson Arrives

Of course, Pittsburgh didn’t stop with Harmon. In the third round, they snagged Iowa running back Kaleb Johnson. He led the Big Ten last year with 1,537 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns. Johnson is an ideal complement to the Steelers' traditionally physical offensive approach. The value was tremendous. Yes, some backs were over-drafted on Day 2. Still, Pittsburgh waited patiently and landed one of the most productive backs in college football. Johnson should walk into training camp as the favorite to start, offering a new workhorse presence in the wake of Harris' exit.

The Metcalf Trade and a Cohesive Draft Strategy

It’s also worth noting the larger context here. The Steelers gave up their second-round pick to acquire DK Metcalf earlier this offseason. That was a bold swing designed to inject star power and explosiveness into the receiving corps. Critics argued it was too steep a price. However, when you pair that trade with the Harmon and Johnson selections, Pittsburgh’s offseason strategy comes into clearer focus. They didn’t just add talent. They added difference-makers at positions of critical need. The Steelers maximized their limited draft capital while reinforcing the core identity that has sustained this franchise for decades.

Final Verdict

All in all, the Steelers didn’t just survive the 2025 NFL Draft—they owned it. In Derrick Harmon, they found their defensive cornerstone of the future. In Kaleb Johnson, they found a bell-cow running back with immediate starter potential. And with DK Metcalf already in tow, they exited the draft with more firepower—and a clearer sense of direction—than they had going in.

Sometimes, the perfect move isn’t flashy. It’s focused. It’s foundational. And in Pittsburgh’s case, it’s a reminder that no matter how much the game evolves, building from the trenches remains the Steelers' winning formula.