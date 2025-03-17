Aaron Rodgers was previously cut by the New York Jets, making him a free agent for the first time in his career. Three teams have been reportedly been in the mix for the veteran quarterback, including the Pittsburgh Steelers, New York Giants, and Minnesota Vikings. On Monday, rumors possibly reveal the contract offer and backup plans for the Steelers quarterback situation.

Rumors suggest the Steelers are currently waiting on Rodgers' decision but they do have backup plans in place, according to Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Dulac claims the team does not plan on giving any non-rookie quarterback anything more than a one-year contract and that's exactly what they're offering the 41-year-old quarterback.

“They will not give any quarterback they bring in anything more than a one-year contract. That is what the Steelers are offering Rodgers. Sources said the delay in the Steelers’ discussions with Rodgers was not about money.”

As far as backup plans go, rumors suggest the Steelers are looking at three options. They could opt to re-sign Russell Wilson for another season, trade for a veteran quarterback, or use Mason Rudolph as the starter and select a rookie in the 2025 NBA Draft.

“Rodgers is reported to be involved in talks with two other teams — the New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings. If he chooses one of those NFC teams or even decides to retire, the Steelers will now decide if 1.) they want to re-sign Russell Wilson, 2.) make a trade for a veteran with starting experience, or 3.) rely on Rudolph while they consider drafting a quarterback.”

The Steelers signed Rudolph this offseason to a two-year, $8 million deal after he spent one season with the Tennessee Titans. As of now, he's listed as the team's starter but of course, Rodgers or even Wilson could take that role instead.

Dulac names Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins as a potential trade option for the Steelers. Although the team decided to keep Cousins on the roster, there is a chance they trade him to the Steelers if the right offer is made.

If Pittsburgh decides to select a quarterback in the NFL Draft, then the front office may have to make a tough decision. The franchise owns the No. 21 pick overall and does not have a second-round pick after using it to trade for wide receiver DK Metcalf.

Although it was a rough season for Rodgers and the New York Jets, the former four-time MVP award winner recorded 3,897 passing yards, 29 total touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. He also threw a 63.0% completion percentage while leading New York to a 5-12 record.