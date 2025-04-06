The Aaron Rodgers free agency saga has dragged on into April now, even though there is a clear likely destination. The Pittsburgh Steelers are still the front runners to land Rodgers despite a drawn-out free agency that has been quiet in recent weeks.

Despite the lack of noise surrounding the two parties, the Steelers still feel pretty good about their chances of landing a future Hall of Fame quarterback, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler on SportsCenter.

“I'm told from the Steelers they do remain optimistic, but nothing has changed from when Art Rooney, team president, addressed the media at the owners meetings on Tuesday that they feel good about this shaking out that Rodgers will be a Pittsburgh Steeler,” Fowler said, per Scott Polacek of Bleacher Report.

Part of the reason the Steelers will still feel good about their chances of landing Rodgers is because most of the other possible landing spots have already filled their quarterback vacancies. The New York Giants have signed both Jameis Winston and Russell Wilson and other teams such as the Seattle Seahawks and Tennessee Titans both seem to have their next moves at quarterback planned out.

Rodgers could also opt to retire from football instead of playing with the Steelers, but that would be a pretty drastic 180 from where he was just a month or so ago. As it stands, the Steelers and Rodgers seem like as good of a match as he is going to find on paper.

Rodgers could use a team with a good ecosystem around him as he finishes up his career, and the Steelers can provide a good defense, a solid play caller in Arthur Smith and two talented wide receivers in George Pickens and DK Metcalf. From the other side, Rodgers would be an upgrade for the Steelers at quarterback after the lackluster play that they got from both Justin Fields and Russell Wilson at the position last season.

Whether Aaron Rodgers would actually be able to turn the Steelers into a Super Bowl contender remains to be seen, but he is as good of a chance as they have at the moment, which makes this a smart risk to take.