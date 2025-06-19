The Pittsburgh Steelers made the playoffs last season with Russell Wilson under center, but the team moved on to a new quarterback this offseason. That QB is Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers is one of the best NFL QBs of all time, but he is past his prime. It will be interesting to see how he performs after a rough season with the New York Jets, and it will also be interesting to see how his relationship is with offensive coordinator Arthur Smith.

Last season, there were some issues with Arthur Smith and Russell Wilson. Smith reportedly wasn't happy with Wilson changing plays at the line of scrimmage, and people are wondering if he will give Aaron Rodgers more freedom.

“This is a hot-button issue in Pittsburgh, with numerous readers asking some variation of this same question,” Steelers insider Mike DeFabo wrote. “From what I understand, there was some friction between Wilson and Smith by the end of the 2024 season. Some of that centered on how frequently the QB wanted to make adjustments at the line of scrimmage. It’s not that Smith was completely opposed to Wilson making changes or told him he wasn’t allowed to do so, but there were times the OC wanted the QB to run the play as called.”

Article Continues Below
More Pittsburgh Steelers News
Steelers news: Keyshawn Johnson gets brutally honest about Aaron Rodgers' Pittsburgh reality
Steelers rumors: Aaron Rodgers’ ‘most likely’ outcome, per insiderZachary Weinberger ·
Dec 15, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during warmups against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
Steelers’ next step if T.J. Watt’s contract extension gets doneMike Gianakos ·
Sep 10, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin reacts to a call against the San Francisco 49ers during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. San Francisco won 30-7. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Dan Orlovsky has Steelers fans up in arms over Broncos declarationMike Gianakos ·
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) attempts to block the pass from Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) during the first quarter at Paycor Stadium.
T.J. Watt contract talks with Steelers get encouraging updateBen Strauss ·
Steelers news: Aaron Rodgers-Mike Tomlin duo hit with 'underachiever' label from Ryan Clark
Steelers’ Aaron Rodgers-Mike Tomlin duo hit with ‘underachiever’ label from Ryan ClarkChris Spiering ·
Steelers news: Ex-GM blasts Aaron Rodgers: 'Irrelevant by Thanksgiving', Mike Tannenbaum
Close Aaron Rodgers coach observers think Steelers got ‘steal’Ben Strauss ·

Mike DeFabo expects Smith to give Rodgers some more leeway. Rodgers obviously has a ton of experience and knowledge of the game, and the Steelers want him to be as comfortable as possible.

“I think Smith has enough respect for Rodgers that he’ll afford the four-time MVP a bit more freedom, especially with hand signals to make route adjustments without changing the entire play,” DeFabo added. “In my opinion, if the Steelers believe in Rodgers at this stage of his career, their best bet is that the veteran can use his brain and his experience to work around any physical limitations. They’ll need to give Rodgers plenty of autonomy within the offense for him to take full advantage of these attributes.”

It's going to be exciting to see how the Aaron Rodgers experiment works out in Pittsburgh. It didn't work for the Jets, but things might be different this time around.