The 2025 NFL draft has come and gone, but the Aaron Rodgers saga continues. The Pittsburgh Steelers, the team most linked to the future Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback, got themselves a new signal-caller via the draft, but the talk about Rodgers landing with the AFC North division franchise persists.

Steelers team owner and president Art Rooney II even seemingly dropped a hint on Rodgers coming to Pittsburgh sooner rather than later.

“We're still kind of getting the same signals that we've been getting recently,” Rooney said during an appearance on Steelers Nation Radio last Friday (h/t Brooke Pryor of ESPN). “He does want to come here, so I do think we may get word soon.”

The Steelers waited until the sixth round to take a quarterback. They had chances to take controversial QB prospect Shedeur Sanders, who was eventually taken by division rival Cleveland Browns in the fifth round, but opted to select former Ohio State Buckeyes star signal-caller Will Howard with the 185th pick overall. But before the Steelers took Howard, Rooney offered an insight about the team's approach to Aaron Rodgers, seemingly providing a clue that the four-time NFL Most Valuable Player was still very much in the team's radar.

“We did not factor in whether Aaron is coming or not into that,” Rooney shared during the early phases of the draft. “If we do draft a quarterback — and we still might — it's probably not going to be somebody who is going to start for us this year. It's going to be somebody who is developing and may play down the road.”

Having virtually ruled out Howard as a starter come the start of the 2025 NFL season, the Steelers can be expected to stick with Mason Rudolph as their QB1 by Week 1. But if Rodgers and the Steelers eventually come to terms for a partnership, Rudolph would — and should — slide down the QB depth chart, which also features former Miami Dolphins quarterback Skylar Thompson in the fold.

The 41-year-old Aaron Rodgers appeared in 17 games in the 2024 NFL season with the New York Jets, throwing for 3,897 passing yards and 28 touchdowns with 11 interceptions on a 63.0 percent completion rate.