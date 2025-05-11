The Pittsburgh Steelers have been one of the most intriguing teams of the offseason, but they likely aren't done finalizing their roster before camp gets underway. After losing both Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, the Steelers still have an unresolved quarterback situation as the calendar approaches the middle of May.

As of now, the only quarterbacks on the Steelers roster are longtime backup Mason Rudolph and sixth-round pick Will Howard. Many would assume that Pittsburgh isn't going to enter the season with the two of them as its only quarterbacks, which leaves only one option: Aaron Rodgers.

The Steelers have been the presumed landing spot for Rodgers almost all offseason, but the legendary signal caller still has not officially made a decision about what he is going to do next season.

If Rodgers does plan on coming to Pittsburgh, he better make the final decision soon. Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk sent a stern warning to Rodgers as he continues to drag his free agency out.

“Pittsburgh’s OTAs begin on May 27. That’s only 16 days away,” Florio wrote. “If he’s serious about being as ready as he can be for the looming football season, it makes sense to show up and get to know his teammates, coaches, etc.”

Rodgers could still decide to retire if he doesn't want to play anymore, but that seems like the less likely option at this point. Assuming that the most recent New York Jets starter wants to come back to the NFL, Pittsburgh is the only reasonable landing spot for him. Teams like the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants have filled their quarterback rooms with cheap veterans and draft picks.

The only other reasonable spot for Rodgers is the Minnesota Vikings if they don't feel great about JJ McCarthy as their starter heading into the season. However, all indications are that McCarthy is on the right track, so that seems unlikely as well.

Regardless, the Steelers are still presumably waiting on Rodgers to make his decision before they move forward this offseason. As a result, they will be hoping that it comes sooner rather than later.