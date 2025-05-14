The Pittsburgh Steelers have endured a chaotic offseason, and despite all the rumors they have been involved in, their quarterback room still consists of just Mason Rudolph, Skylar Thompson, and Will Howard. On paper, that trio doesn't seem all that inspiring, but the Steelers reportedly are not as concerned with this group as other folks are for a couple of reasons.

Pittsburgh let both Russell Wilson and Justin Fields leave in free agency this offseason, and while they have continued to be linked to Aaron Rodgers, he has yet to make a decision on his playing future. Despite that, the team is still confident that he will eventually sign with them, and even if he doesn't, they feel like Rudolph can get the job done after he led them to the playoffs back in 2023.

“In talking to sources about this situation, I don't get the sense the Steelers are as concerned about their quarterback room as everyone else,” Dan Graziano wrote for ESPN. “First of all, they remain optimistic that Rodgers will sign and be their starter, and that he'll play better than he did last season for the Jets now that he's one year further removed from his 2023 Achilles injury.”

“Second of all, they like Rudolph and have fresh memories of him saving their 2023 season and leading them to the playoffs when 2022 first-round pick Kenny Pickett struggled.”

Steelers still waiting on Aaron Rodgers' free agency decision

In an ideal world, the Steelers would sign Rodgers while utilizing Rudolph as a backup and developing Howard behind the scenes. At 41 years old and fresh off a rough campaign with the New York Jets, Rodgers hasn't decided whether or not he wants to keep playing football. If he does, though, it seems like he will be playing for Pittsburgh, and the team is not panicking when it comes to his lengthy stint on the free agent market.

If Rodgers retires or somehow lands elsewhere, the Steelers are OK with running Rudolph out as their starter, even though he struggled last season with the Tennessee Titans, throwing for 1,530 yards, nine touchdowns, and nine interceptions in eight games of action. Pittsburgh is stuck playing a waiting game with Rodgers, but they don't seem concerned, as they believe in the three other passers they have at their disposal.