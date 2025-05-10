It's no secret that wide receiver George Pickens and the Pittsburgh Steelers had a rocky relationship. That relationship ended in recent days, as the team traded him to the Dallas Cowboys.

More information is coming to light about the relationship Pickens had with the Steelers. That news continues to be negative.

“I got a sense that it was a little bit more uglier than you thought — behind closed doors,” NFL insider and Pat McAfee show correspondent Mark Kaboly said on 93.7 the Fan.

Kaboly thinks it may be for the best that Pittsburgh cut the wideout loose.

“If you're hearing [Pickens’ antics] that people are saying, imagine the stuff that you're not hearing. I think there's a lot of stuff that we still don't know. After all this went through, saying ‘Oh geez, if you would've known this, [the trade] would have made a ton of sense.'”

Pickens was traded to the Cowboys for a 2026 third-round NFL Draft pick. Pittsburgh is also receiving a fifth round selection in the 2027 Draft. Along with Pickens, Dallas receives a 2026 NFL Draft pick from Pittsburgh.

The Steelers must find some answers on offense

The story for the team this offseason was whether Pickens would leave, after the franchise signed DK Metcalf. There were conflicting reports about what would happen. Steelers fans now have their answer.

Without Pickens, the Steelers now have one less weapon in the wide receiver room. Metcalf is clearly the number one option at wideout, and the team will need someone opposite him. There are options for the team to look at as that person, including Roman Wilson.

The Steelers are also unclear on who will be the starting quarterback. Pittsburgh did select a play caller in the draft, with Will Howard in the sixth round. Howard joins Mason Rudolph and Skylar Thompson in the quarterback room. Analysts are unsure if any of the three have what it takes to get the Steelers back to the playoffs.

Pittsburgh has also been long associated as a possible destination for free agent quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers is considering joining the team for the 2025 season.

Time will tell how this all shakes out for the squad.