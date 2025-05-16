Mike Tomlin has had the privilege of staying with the Pittsburgh Steelers for 18 years as their head coach. Despite his success, NFL analyst Ryan Clark think Tomlin should move on in the near future.

Clark featured as a panelist on the May 15 edition of ESPN's First Take. He reflected on Tomlin's success with the Steelers and how he's maintained it over the years.

Tomlin never had a losing season as Pittsburgh were persistent as playoff contenders. However, Clark wants the coach to seek a new destination when his time with the franchise is over.

“I believe Mike Tomlin should coach in another organization,” Clark said. “Mike Tomlin should be the fresh voice somewhere else. I believe, as great as a coach as he is, and he’s a first-ballot Hall of Famer, I believe his voice has run stale there. I believe he’s allowed that team to reach the highest of heights they are going to reach unless they get a top-tier quarterback.”

What's next for Mike Tomlin, Steelers

It's a strong take for Ryan Clark to have, especially when it comes to the potential end of Mike Tomlin's tenure as the Steelers' head coach.

However, it would be intriguing to see Tomlin take his coaching talents to a team that would need his experience in bringing success to stagnant organizations. He has the resume to back it up, which would make the prospects of him leaving Pittsburgh a solid scenario.

In the meantime, the Steelers are retooling after sending receiver George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys. They are also figuring out their quarterback room, having one spot available as they await the final decision of Aaron Rodgers.