Klint Kubiak's Super Bowl celebration became short-lived on Monday. All due to his new job with the Las Vegas Raiders. Kubiak heads over after helping turn Kenneth Walker III into the Sunday Most Valuable Player.

Raider fans expect him to work his magic on Ashton Jeanty. Well, Kubiak and his family have already touched down in Sin City as seen here.

That means the celebration is officially over for Kubiak. He's already soaked up the championship with Mike Macdonald and the rest of the Super Bowl LX winners.

He immediately will hit the ground running and build the Silver and Black back up.

Can Klint Kubiak improve Raiders out the gate?

Article Continues Below

The franchise brings a long history of turning to an offensive guru to lead the Raiders. Although the Raiders' last two offseason head coaching hires were former head coaches (Josh McDaniel and Pete Carroll). Both never lasted more than two seasons with the team.

So owner Mark Davis, co-owner Tom Brady and general manager John Spytek will attempt to strike while the iron's hot. This time they're luring in a recent champion.

Kubiak's offensive history and cerebral side looks bound to ignite Jeanty — especially with the OC's run-game production. However, the soon-to-be second year RB isn't the only Raider expected to thrive under him.

The incoming HC runs a lot of 21 personnel that benefits the tight end. This swings the door open for Brock Bowers to thrive in this system.

Now comes who takes over behind center…with Fernando Mendoza the popular choice among Raider fans. This time Kubiak can help persuade that move now that he's in place.