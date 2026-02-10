Seattle Seahawks star running back Kenneth Walker III surprised many people with how he celebrated his title win after Super Bowl 60.

Walker enjoyed a dominant performance throughout the championship game. He racked up 27 carries on the ground for 135 yards while making two catches for 26 yards.

The star running back made a direct impact on the Seahawks prevailing 29-13 over the New England Patriots. He helped the franchise win their second Super Bowl in franchise history, cementing himself as a champion in the record books.

Walker appeared on ESPN's Feb. 9 segment of NFL Live, reflecting the on the championship win. When former player and current analyst Ryan Clark asked him about what he did after winning the title, the star running back surprised him with his simple yet heartwarming answer.

“Tell me at some point last night, y'all got lit,” Clark asked.

“I just chilled with my family,” Walker answered.

.@Realrclark25: “Tell me at some point last night, y'all got lit.”@Kenneth_Walker9: “I just chilled with my family.” RC couldn't believe it 😅 pic.twitter.com/h0HIQkygck — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) February 9, 2026

Article Continues Below

What's next for Kenneth Walker III, Seahawks

Many players can say they would go to parties and celebrate in crazy ways. Then there is Kenneth Walker III with how he spent time with his family to commemorate the Super Bowl 60 victory.

Walker got better as the 2025 campaign went on, playing a significant role in the Seahawks' attack. In the regular season, he recorded 221 rushes for 1,027 yards and five touchdowns. Meanwhile, he made 31 catches for 282 yards.

Walker stepped up in the postseason in convincing fashion, as he showed in Super Bowl 60. Throughout his three playoff games, he racked up 65 carries for 313 yards and four touchdowns while catching 11 passes for 104 yards.

The Seahawks will look forward to the 2026 offseason. They will retool the roster in the upcoming draft and free agency, hoping to defend their title and potentially win their third in franchise history.