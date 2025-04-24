Las Vegas Raiders' head coach Pete Carroll is already getting the ball rolling. Carroll, who previously was the head coach of the Seattle Seahawks, is bringing back his tradition during the NFL Draft, where he gives fans clues on who he will be choosing come draft night.

Carroll took his “draft clues” to X using one of the final scenes from Ryan Coogler's Sinners to kick it off.

Following the Sinners clue, Carroll used a Snoop Dogg gif of the rap icon lifting his glasses for the second one.

So far, that's all Pete Carroll is giving us. The 2025 NFL Draft begins at 8 p.m. EST.