Michael B. Jordan and Ryan Coogler might be the most dependable duo in Hollywood right now. Like Shaq and Kobe or Steph and Klay, they just know how to win together. Their streak of cinematic greatness continues with Sinners, which hit theaters April 19 and is already earning serious praise—not just from critics or fans, but from some of the biggest names in sports, per TheRoot.

The whole cast, everybody behind the scenes that had their hands on that film, Thank you. Great content. Mbj reaching higher levels of greatness every outing. Ryan Coogler continues to speak to the soul. Good shit, check Sinners out asap — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) April 19, 2025 Expand Tweet

The film follows Jordan playing identical twins trying to make a new life for themselves back in the South. Just as their dreams begin to take shape, dark forces arrive, threatening to tear everything apart. With a haunting atmosphere, heart-wrenching tension, and Coogler’s signature emotional layering, the movie is already being called their best work to date.

Athletes across the sports world are all in. WNBA star Angel Reese didn’t need a long-winded review to make her point. She posted, “Sinners 10/10,” on X and let the film’s impact do the talking. Sometimes, simplicity hits the hardest.

Draymond Green took a more expansive approach. “Still trying to wrap my mind around the fact that [Coogler’s] mind could visualize that,” he wrote. “Genius!!! Film is insane!!” The Warriors veteran is no stranger to intensity, and if a movie can shake him up, it’s probably worth the hype.

LeBron James chimed in, too, calling it an “ABSOLUTE INCREDIBLE FILM,” and thanking Coogler for letting his family catch a private screening. James stamped it with a 10/10 rating and urged fans to make their way to the theaters.

With praise like this pouring in from elite athletes, Sinners isn’t just a film—it’s a conversation starter. And chances are, more sports figures will be adding their voices to the chorus soon.