There’s no doubt that the Seahawks have a defensive edge against the San Francisco 49ers. And this is true even with Brock Purdy’s perfect record at Lumen Field. However, here are three reasons why the 49ers’ rematch against the Seahawks could look much different from Week 18.

These teams will meet in the Division Round of the NFC playoffs. The Seahawks won the most recent matchup, a dominating 13-3 performance that leaves most observers thinking the 49ers won’t be able to stand up against that tough defense.

But there are road maps to a 49ers’ win.

49ers will be more effective on offense with Trent Williams back

The 49ers couldn’t move the ball on the ground or in the air with their makeshift offensive line as Williams missed the Week 18 game. It’s not like Williams cancels out the effectiveness of the Seahawks’ defense, but he makes a difference, even though he struggled against the Eagles, according to Pro Football Focus via sports.mynorthwest.com.

“(Williams) had a rough performance against the Eagles on Sunday, allowing a team-high six pressures,” Cameron Van Til wrote.

Still, Williams offers two pressure-valve releases. First, he gives the 49ers a little more room in the ground game. No, they won’t cut loose for 120 yards on the ground. But they won’t get stuffed for 12 carries and 53 yards. It should be a more middle-ground performance.

And that opens the door for more passing success. Without a one-dimensional attack to deal with, the Seahawks will have to play both the run and the pass. That means some play-action success for the 49ers.

And it also means the 49ers can move the chains better. They can run on second-and-nine, and change third downs into more manageable situations. They should have greater success on third down.

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan won’t get overwhelmed two games in a row

There’s a reason the 49ers went on the road and beat the Eagles. And a lot of it has to do with Shanahan. He’s 9-4 in the playoffs for good reason.

And let’s look at his losses. Two came in the Super Bowl against the Chiefs. And his team had chances to win both of those games in the fourth quarter.

Another loss came against the Rams in 2021. It was a 20-17 setback where the 49ers led 17-7 going into the fourth quarter.

The other loss came in blowout fashion to the Eagles in 2023. But quarterback Brock Purdy got hurt in the first quarter after going 4 for 4 for 23 yards. Shanahan and the 49ers had no chance with Josh Johnson as the backup quarterback.

So, if you look at Shanahan’s postseason record, he simply gets the job done. Barring a crushing injury situation, the 49ers are likely to be knocking at the door of victory in the final minutes of the game.

And despite some late-game failures, it’s hard not to like Shanahan’s chances against the Seahawks.

49ers QB Brock Purdy trumps Seahawks QB Sam Darnold

It may not be this simple. But it’s certainly fair to look at this. Purdy is 5-1 in playoff games he has started and finished. That’s an incredibly stout record.

Meanwhile, Darnold is 0-1. You can’t overlook the fact that he has never excelled in the playoffs. Many better quarterbacks than Darnold haven’t won a playoff game. Justin Herbert of the Chargers is one of them.

To expect Darnold to just roll onto the field and punish the 49ers’ defense wouldn’t be built on anything other than hope. Yes, it’s possible Darnold has a good game. But is it equally possible, or more so, that he flops? Could 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh design a scheme that produces a couple of key interceptions?

The problem will be pressure. The Seahawks will get pressure on Purdy. That’s a given. But if the 49ers can somehow manufacture some pressure on Darnold, this game could definitely turn in the 49ers’ favor.