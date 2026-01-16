The San Francisco 49ers walk in depleted against the top-seeded Seattle Seahawks. Yet also enter undefeated at Lumen Field — when Brock Purdy leads this Kyle Shanahan offense.

Purdy is an uncanny 4-0 inside, arguably, the loudest venue in the league. The NFL's “12th man” will crank the decibel levels up to rattle Purdy and the offense.

Shanahan revealed to reporters, though, on Thursday why his QB isn't phased.

“I think the big thing is that Brock doesn’t get rattled. You can be as loud as you want, they’re still probably not going to hear you there. Especially if you’re in the gun. And then we know they’ll be that much louder this week. But I think it’s nothing really rattles Brock. He stays the same,” Shanahan said.

Brock Purdy gets real about success vs. Seahawks

Purdy has tossed eight touchdowns compared to three interceptions in the Pacific Northwest.

Article Continues Below

However, he acknowledged Lumen isn't the easiest place to play in.

“Yeah, it’s one of the hardest places to play when it comes to the environment and the fans, every down matters,” he said to reporters Wednesday.

So how does he and the 49ers counter the deafening noise?

“You have to be on point with everything, your communication, the operation and things like that because it all matters, it all adds up,” Purdy said. “But, when you’re on top of it and you can execute on the road, it can feel really good when you do your job at a high level. So, tough place to play, but it’s worth it if you’re on top of your stuff.”

Purdy sustained a shoulder ailment in the last meeting with Seattle, though. Furthermore, it's the ‘Hawks owning the last meeting against Purdy and the Niners from nearly three weeks ago. Purdy likely is more fueled by the last game versus Seattle, not his record at Lumen.