The San Francisco 49ers have a roster to remodel come April in the NFL Draft. Injuries and age ravaged the 49ers, leading to their disappointing 6-11 finish. General manager John Lynch has multiple areas to address.

Lynch and the 49ers are noticing past dominating spots getting older. All-Pro tight end George Kittle is up in his years. Same with fellow All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams. Even star running back Christian McCaffrey isn't getting any younger and nearing his 30s. Oh, Brandon Aiyuk is hearing trade chatter.

Does this mean the 49ers and Lynch get younger at all these spots? One position gets heavily addressed via the Pro Football Focus mock draft simulator. And this time we're going all seven rounds here.

Interestingly, Lynch and the Niners draft a player at the same position through their first three picks. But do address other areas of concern through their 11 total picks. Here's who the 49ers grab, plus we determine if it's a game-changing move or blunder.

Round 1, Pick 11 for 49ers: OT Armand Membou (Missouri)

Time to think about Williams' successor. Or give him help on the opposite side.

Membou naturally mans right tackle. He started 12 games at RT for Missouri. But the 49ers will love his elite foot speed (Membou ran his NFL Combine 40 at 4.91). He's also a strong processor who identifies blitzes and stunts — which will benefit quarterback Brock Purdy.

Round 2, Pick 43 for 49ers: OT Donovan Jackson (Ohio State)

Either Membou or the national champion Jackson becomes the eventual replacement for Williams.

Jackson, though, is fleet-footed on pull blocks and can destroy linebackers at the second level. Kyle Shanahan helps persuade this move to bolster the zone blocking in the Bay Area.

Round 3, Pick 75: OT Ozzy Trapilo (Boston College)

To reiterate, the Niners overload on future tackles. Except this 6-foot-8 talent has drawn comparisons to past beloved tackle star Colton McKivitz by Lance Zierlein of the NFL Network.

He gives the Niners a swing tackle and potential trusted backup. But Trapilo noticeably looks stiff on his run blocking, largely due to his size. Trapilo feels like a reach at this spot in the third round. Plus S.F. opts to avoid addressing offensive skill position help.

Round 3, Pick 100: S Andrew Mukuba (Texas)

Mukuba looks like a stronger value pick at Trapilo's spot. But the 49ers luck out here at No. 100.

San Francisco grabs the eventual replacement for departed Pro Bowler Talanoa Hufanga. Returning defensive coordinator Robert Saleh will love Mukuba's speed, instinctive eyes and route awareness when playing as a high safety.

Round 4, Pick 113: CB Jacob Parrish (Kansas State)

Hufanga isn't the only DB the 49ers must replace. Charvarius Ward is also gone — prompting this selection in day three of the draft.

Parrish comes equipped with the needed speed and ball skills to play opposite of Deommodore Lenoir. He'll need to improve his run tackling and deep zone coverage ability. But he gives “Hyena” needed assistance.

Round 4, Pick 138: QB Riley Leonard (Notre Dame)

Here's a big surprise — the 49ers get a QB to end the fourth round.

There's no need to panic for Purdy's job security, though. Leonard looks better as a runner than thrower and won over fans with his toughness during ND's national title run. He can give Shanahan a red zone wildcat QB option here.

Round 5, Pick 147: OT Ajani Cornelius (Oregon)

We're back at bolstering the tackle room.

Cornelius played a lot of snaps for the Ducks. But he doesn't have dominating film. This feels like a depth and special teams move more.

Round 5, Pick 160: Edge R.J. Oben (Notre Dame)

Leonard gains a Fighting Irish teammate in Santa Clara.

Oben emerged more as a rotational rusher. But he impressed during the Senior Bowl and runs a 4.79. Oben even lined up as a three and five-technique. That means defensive line coach Kris Kocurek gets a new versatile weapon, the type of DLs he's thrived with over the years.

Round 7, Pick 227: S R.J. Mickens (Clemson)

More safety depth comes here in the final round.

Mickens comes with NFL bloodlines (father is former CB Ray Mickens). He's more of a cerebral defender with strong tackling skills. Questions about speed drops him here, but he brings special teams value to start.

Round 7, Pick 249: RB Woody Marks (USC)

Shanahan and Lynch finally address RB. And Marks looks like a sleeper at this spot.

He's one of the nation's most consistent receivers out of the backfield (261 career catches), which should be music to the ears of Shanahan. Marks delivered just one 1,000-yard season and will be an older rookie at age 24. But he's much-needed depth relief for the backfield.

Round 7, Pick 252: Edge Johnny Walker Jr. (Missouri)

Walker Jr. is a smaller edge rusher in this draft class. But we've seen Kocurek unlock undersized ends before and thrive with them.

The 6-foot-2, 249-pound Walker has a chance to make the roster off his bag of pass rush tools. Walker must grow stronger against the run to stick around in the Bay, though.