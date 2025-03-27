Even with the San Francisco 49ers retooling their roster, a trade that involves star receiver Brandon Aiyuk may be unlikely.

NFL reporter Ari Melrov uploaded an episode of his NFL Spotlight with Ari Melrov podcast on Thursday. He went over the implications of the 49ers trading Aiyuk, which might not happen due to a deadline date.

“The clock is ticking here because the way the 49ers structure most of their contracts, there are, you know, trigger dates in most of their contracts that's always on April 1st. Brandon Aiyuk is one of those players and his trigger date this year is that the remaining $4 million that's not guaranteed in 2025 will trigger on April 1 as well as his entire 2026 compensation will become fully guaranteed as well,” Melrov said.

“That is about $26 million so the 49ers, if they want to trade him, it's going to have to happen before April 1st, when that $31 million will essentially become fully guaranteed for the rest of 2025 and for 2026 as well.”

What lies ahead for Brandon Aiyuk, 49ers

It is notable insight from Ari Melrov about Brandon Aiyuk, considering the 49ers are adjusting their roster after key additions and departures.

Aiyuk is currently recovering from a torn ACL and MCL. The injury happened in Week 7 of the 2024 season, ending his season after seven games. He finished with 25 receptions for 374 yards but scored no touchdowns.

He signed a four-year, $120 million extension in the 2024 offseason. With him commanding a lot of money in the contract books, the 49ers have a tough decision to make when it comes to his place in the organization.

After losing 25-22 to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 58, the 49ers had a disappointing 2024 campaign. Due to inconsistent performances and injuries to key players including Aiyuk, San Francisco missed the playoffs. They finished with a 6-11 record, the first time since 2020, as they let go of defensive coordinator Nick Sorensen after the season ended.