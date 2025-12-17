As the San Francisco 49ers prepare for the Indianapolis Colts, they are making sure they have insurance at the most important position. That is because they have brought back an ex-Jets quarterback to back up 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy and Mac Jones on the practice squad, according to NFL insider Tom Pelissero.

“The 49ers are signing quarterback Adrian Martinez, who cleared waivers after being cut by the Jets, to the practice squad,” Pelissero wrote on X.

Martinez was the backup quarterback for the Niners when Purdy was injured. In the time since, the Niners released Martinez, and he signed with the Jets. Then, the Jets cut him, and the 49ers signed him again to rejoin their practice squad. After Purdy dominated the Tennessee Titans, the Niners seem healthier at the position for the first time in months. But the Niners chose to bring Martinez back as insurance, in case Purdy or Jones were to suffer any injury setbacks.

With the 49ers not playing until Monday Night, they have some time to prepare for the Colts. It also gives their entire squad some extra time to get some reps and prepare for a tough road game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Since Purdy returned, the 49ers have dominated, winning four games in a row. Despite the plethora of injuries, along with the drama and disappearance of Brandon Aiyuk, the 49ers have somehow persevered and are 10-4.

Despite being 10-4, the Niners are 10-4, as they sit behind the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks in the loaded NFC West. Martinez's return to the team gives Purdy and Jones an extra quarterback to bounce off and allows them to get some rest. With three games left in the season, the Niners will need all the help they can get in practice as they prepare for another potential playoff run.