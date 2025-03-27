Will the San Francisco 49ers trade Brandon Aiyuk? And is Aaron Rodgers on their radar? Either of those moves would affect Brock Purdy, who made a wild 40% admission that will open eyes.

The hard-to-fathom claim came from a post on X by Coach Yac.

“Brock Purdy says about 40% of the time he’s not able to see his intended target on throws downfield due to the size of the linemen in front of him (which is typical for most QBs who aren’t very tall). He talks about how important it is knowing coverages, scheme, and knowing where his receivers are supposed to be…”

Really? It seems hard enough for a quarterback to avoid interceptions when “seeing is believing.” But somehow Purdy has managed to play the position with a “knowing and throwing and hoping” approach.

49ers QB Brock Purdy at a decided disadvantage

Let’s get the facts out there. Purdy has started 36 games in his NFL career and has a solid record of 23-13. He has thrown 64 touchdown passes with only 27 interceptions. In 2023 he threw for 4,280 yards and he followed up with 3,864 yards last year in one fewer game.

So, Purdy has found success in the NFL. But how does he overcome being 6-foot-1 in a land of giants in front of him?

Regardless of the height shortfall, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said he believes Purdy is still the right guy to lead his team to a Super Bowl championship, according to Sports Illustrated.

“Brock is the leader of our team,” Shanahan said. “I've loved these three years with Brock. I plan on being with Brock here the whole time I'm here. So, Brock's been a stud. He's a guy I’ve got a lot of confidence in just as a human, but it starts with what he's done in the field these last two and a half years and capable of winning a Super Bowl with him. We just almost did. And I know he is capable of getting the Niners a Super Bowl in the future.”

However, are Shanahan and the 49ers willing to put their money where their mouth is? Purdy reportedly wants to get paid like one of the top quarterbacks in the league, according to Mike Garafolo on X via Sports Illustrated.

“I know he was the last pick in the draft,” Garafolo said. “(And) I know it's a system that people think you just plug a quarterback in? Oh really? Because they tried to do that with a couple guys and it didn't work as well as it has with Brock Purdy.

“He's not going to get to Dak Prescott's number of $60 million per season, but he'll be in the high 50s.”

That’s going to hurt. Better check that tape measure again before the deal is signed.