As the 2025 NFL free agency period drags on, so does the dreary saga of Aaron Rodgers' next team. While the focus was primarily on the New York Giants and Pittsburgh Steelers early on, Fox Sports' Colin Cowherd believes the veteran could end up with the San Francisco 49ers.

Cowherd noted that he heard Rodgers is looking to sign with an established organization at this point of his career, he said on ‘The Herd with Colin Cowherd.' The host believes Rodgers might be cautious of signing with a rebuilding organization due to the fear of them potentially drafting a rookie quarterback in the upcoming draft. Cowherd pointed to Kirk Cousins' current situation as a cautionary tale for Rodgers' decision.

“The organization is key [for Aaron Rodgers], not just the personnel,” Cowherd said. “I think, once Minnesota said no thanks, I think San Francisco is something to keep your eye on. Again, Kirk Cousins signed with Atlanta in March. He would not have signed in late April [after it drafted Michael Penix Jr.]… Aaron could think, ‘Well, what if I sign with Pittsburgh, and all of a sudden somebody falls and they end up picking a quarterback?”

While the Giants, who signed Jameis Winston on March 21, appear out of the Rodgers sweepstakes, the Steelers are still in on him. Rodgers met with Pittsburgh the same day the Giants signed Winston in a meeting that reportedly went well.

At 41, Rodgers is aware that he does not have many years remaining in his career. However, he has also made it known he does not wish to spend them on the bench behind a young player on a rebuilding roster.

Colin Cowherd explains 49ers-Aaron Rodgers NFL free agency prediction

In addition to the 49ers being a clearly established organization, Cowherd believes the team is struggling to agree on an extension with Brock Purdy. After taking the 49ers to two NFC Championship Games in his three years, Purdy is looking for a substantial pay raise from his current salary, which is less than $1 million per season.

“I think Aaron Rodgers is sitting around for a couple weeks, and I think he is right waiting on the 49ers [and] Brock Purdy,” Cowherd said. “I don't think the 49ers are going to pay Brock Purdy $59 million a year and that, according to his agent, is what he wants.”

Cowherd did not outright predict a Purdy trade, but other NFL reporters have taken that step. Should the 49ers go that route, many see Rodgers and Kyle Shanahan being a uniquely successful pairing.