While the San Francisco 49ers look to lock down Brock Purdy to a long-term extension, some fans are wondering about star wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk. While there have been rumors around the 49ers trading Aiyuk, there is more reporting on the subject with what the interest around the league looks like.

Aiyuk had a frustrating season last season where after getting the contract extension he wanted from San Francisco, he suffered from a torn ACL in Week 7 which took him out for the rest of the season. Fast forward to now and Fox Sports reports that not only is the team “open” to trading Aiyuk, but “there has been communication with several teams” though the catch here is the contract he has and the bonus it contains.

“Things are a bit more tenuous, however, between the Niners and their WR1,” Jordan Schultz wrote. “Sources indicate that the 49ers are open to trading Aiyuk — a terrific player who will certainly be motivated — and there has been communication with several teams. However, trading for Aiyuk's contract coming off an ACL injury is a tall order, and most believe it is unlikely. The timing here is crucial: Aiyuk has a guaranteed option bonus of nearly $23 million that triggers on April 1, making it harder to move him afterward.”

49ers trading Brandon Aiyuk seems to be slim

It would be interesting if the team ends up trading Aiyuk, especially since former 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel was dealt to the Washington Commanders. Still, Schultz reporting even has a quite from a personnel director that expressed how it would be a “pretty big surprise” if San Francisco would end up dealing Aiyuk.

“It would be a pretty big surprise for me,” the personnel director said via Fox Sports.

David Lombardi of SF Standard also spoke about the likelihood of Aiyuk getting traded and labeled it as very small.

“If the 49ers do trade him,” Lombardi said. “Which again, I'm going to emphasize this right now. It's very unlikely because of the ACL and the MCL. That is a lot of savings for San Francisco over the course of the next several seasons. About $50 million of guaranteed money, or effectively guaranteed money for Brandon Aiyuk, would be shipped off to another team. But that's why it's going to be hard to move off of that money. There's a lot of it, and Brandon Aiyuk is not yet fully healthy.”

At any rate, the 49ers are looking to improve after last season finishing with a 6-11 record a year after going to the Super Bowl.