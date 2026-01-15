The San Francisco 49ers hoped for the return of Fred Warner as they prepared for their playoff game against the Seahawks. However, Warner is out, and Ricky Pearsall is questionable for the Divisional Round matchup, according to a post on X by Dianna Russini.

“Fred Warner will *not* be activated for Saturday’s game, #49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said.

Out: S Ji’Ayir Brown (hamstring)

Questionable: WR Ricky Pearsall (knee), LB Luke Gifford (quad), LB Dee Winters (ankle)”

It’s a tough blow for the 49ers, who have been beset by injuries. Getting Warner back in the lineup could have been a huge boost against the Seahawks.

49ers can’t shake the injury woes

Still, head coach Kyle Shanahan said he’s pleased with the guys who have filled in, according to 49ers.com.

“(Marques) Sigle showed us early in the year, and we see him at practice every day,” Shanahan said. “We never knew when his (opportunity) would come. And right when Tig (S JiAyir Brown) went down, he was ready. And he did play as good as it felt live. (Eric) Kendricks was another story, just coming off the street, being at home.

“All those guys played at such a high level (against the Eagles), and that's what we need. We've had a lot of guys injured, so guys have to come in and step it up.”

Still, the mindset is simply to go and win a playoff game. Even the short turnaround doesn’t play into it, Shanahan said.

“Once you get to the playoffs, it really doesn't matter,” he said. “Everyone's into it. So, whether they gave us three days, one day, eight days, you always have your preferences for common sense reasons, but whenever you get dealt your hand, you're ready to roll.”

The 49ers are a touchdown underdog. And a big part of that is the injury situation. But they went on the road and beat the Eagles, even with George Kittle getting injured during the game. So, there's still hope.