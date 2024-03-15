There have been significant changes on the San Francisco 49ers' defense during NFL free agency, but they are hoping to maintain some stability and consistency on the offensive line. The team is re-signing Jon Feliciano to a one-year contract, according to Peter Schrager of NFL Network and Fox Sports.

The veteran guard played a critical role in the trenches during his first season with the Niners, allowing zero sacks while also clearing the way for Offensive Player of the Year Christian McCaffrey to carve up defenses. In light of all the roster turnover, this is a big move for the team.

Feliciano found himself in the news, both for indirectly singling out a teammate who missed a crucial blocking assignment in the Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs and an ugly verbal war with Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter. The organization clearly values his presence, though, as well as the experience he possesses. There is sometimes a misconception that quarterback Brock Purdy has all the time in the world to throw, when in fact, the 49ers' O-Line ranked in the bottom half of the league.

A future Hall of Famer in Trent Williams and a stalwart like Jon Feliciano can compensate for deficiencies elsewhere and ensure that Kyle Shanahan's offense remains one of the most productive units in football next season. This franchise's window for a Super Bowl title does not appear to be closing just yet, and bringing back the 32-year-old could sneakily be a savvy decision by general manager John Lynch.

The 49ers' offseason rolls on with one less item to cross off on their agenda.