Jon Feliciano says Jalen Carter has threatened his family.

The San Francisco 49ers might still be recovering from the Super Bowl 58 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. But, that is the least of Jon Feliciano's concerns at the moment. He and Philadelphia Eagles rookie Jalen Carter got under each other's skin during their Week 13 battle. It was not just a physical game, but it also involved some thrown verbal jabs that greatly affected both of them.

Apparently, Jon Feliciano trash-talked Jalen Carter about the tragic death of his college teammate, Devin Willock, while they were illegally racing cars after the Georgia Bulldogs won the national championship last year. The Eagles young gun took to social media and blasted the 49ers veteran's behavior on the field. Now, Feliciano had to clear the air on why he said such words.

“Dude told me he was gonna murder me and my kids would never see me again 3x because I was laughing at him after getting a flag … I said I believe you, you got a body. Then he continued for weeks posting my fam and reaching out to my friends,” the 49ers offensive lineman wrote on his X account.

Jon Feliciano further stressed that he does not want to get into any violence with Carter. He noted that he was too old for these types of confrontations and desires for his family to be safe.

“Y’all can s*** on me for unintentionally backstabbing and hurting Spence. I can take that and deserve some of it. But, that JC s*** nawww. Dude wanted to take it to the streets. Naw. I’m too old for that and we're in the NFL. We have too much to live for. All I’m tryna to do is grow old on my farm,” he said in another post.

However, this does not mean that the 49ers lineman is not going to take any action. He apparently sent receipts to the league to look into the situation before it gets any uglierjon for him, Carter, the Eagles and the 49ers.

The NFL has all the receipts. I’m pass all this tho. I hope the best for him. I take responsibility for my part. pic.twitter.com/9l2r1L2pBL — Jonathan Feliciano (@MongoFeliciano) February 14, 2024

This was not the only thing that came out of Felicianio in the past few days. His name was also all over the headlines after Super Bowl 58. He publicly blasted Spencer Buford for a mistake that may have cost the 49ers the Lombardi trophy.