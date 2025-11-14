Star quarterback Brock Purdy will make his much-awaited return to the field when the San Francisco 49ers take on division rival Arizona Cardinals in Week 11 on Sunday.

San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed that Purdy will start versus the Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Purdy has not played since Week 4 after reaggravating a turf toe injury.

The 49ers are looking to bounce back from an embarrassing rout against the Los Angeles Rams, 42-26, in their previous outing. With the 25-year-old Purdy back in the fold, Shanahan is feeling extra confident.

“We were really close to getting him up last week, but still thought it would help him for another week, and so did he,” said Shanahan in a report from NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco.

“The way he was on Monday, just watching him film with him, the way he was at Wednesday's practice, and really, (today) was the best. We were going full speed and everything. So he's good to go, and it’s good to get him back.”

The 49ers went 3-3 in the six games that Purdy was out, with Mac Jones taking over the signal-calling duties. The 27-year-old Jones also started twice before Purdy got sidelined, winning both of those assignments.

In two appearances, Purdy has thrown for 586 yards, four touchdowns, and four interceptions.

Shanahan admitted that they wanted “aggressive practices” for the one-time Pro Bowler but eventually scrapped the plan as Purdy already looked fit enough to return.

The 49ers are currently third in the NFC West with a 6-4 record. The Cardinals are last with a 3-6 card.