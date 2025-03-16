When it comes to free agency, it's hard to really judge any team's class, from the high-spending New England Patriots to the more reserved San Francisco 49ers, in March.

Sure, certain contracts look really good, and others look less so, but who would have predicted that Zack Baun would have become an All-Pro while Bryce Huff was a healthy scratch in the Super Bowl, let alone that the 49ers' 2023 backup, Sam Darnold, would become a $100.5 million quarterback after an incredible run with Kevin O'Connell and the Minnesota Vikings?

Well, while that adage may be true, the fine folks over at PFF don't have exceptionally high hopes for what John Lynch is putting together in San Francisco, as, in their initial power rankings of the draft – written before Kyle Juszczyk re-signed and Jordan Mason was traded – the team earned the worst grade in the NFL, a D for the signings of Mac Jones and Demarcus Robinson.

Touching on Jones first, PFF notes Jones' struggles in 2024, as he simply didn't do enough in place of Trevor Lawrence.

Jones was forced into action in Week 10 of the 2024 season due to Jaguars franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence’s injury, and he struggled to find consistency. He completed 64.8% of his passes and had eight big-time throws across his appearances, but he also racked up eight interceptions and 10 turnover-worthy plays. Barring injury, he’ll likely serve as Brock Purdy's primary backup in San Francisco.

Turning their attention to Robinson, Pff noted that, again, Robinson is fine, but giving him $10 million to be a WR3 when the team lost so many other players isn't a difference-making move.

Robinson has earned a PFF grade of 65.0 or better in each of the past three seasons and is a solid fit for the 49ers offense. With San Francisco’s loaded skill group — including its top receivers, tight end George Kittle, and running back Christian McCaffrey — he will likely be the sixth option in the passing attack. However, he has been a reliable target, dropping just two of 66 catchable passes over the past two seasons.

With Deebo Samuel already traded and Brandon Aiyuk rumored to be on the block once more, who knows what role Robinson will fill for the 49ers in 2025, with the potential to be anything from a WR3 all the way up to a WR1 depending on how things shake out for Ricky Pearsall, Jauan Jennings, and any other player drafted in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Will the 49ers end up surprising some people in 2025? Maybe yes, maybe no, but with more holes created than filled so far in free agency, San Francisco is going to need to get some things done in the draft to get where they want to be moving forward.