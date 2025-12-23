Brock Purdy is owning MNF, and the San Francisco 49ers are following his lead. Against the Indianapolis Colts, Purdy has already thrown four touchdowns, including a second-half strike to Jauan Jennings that ties his career-best mark. Every Brock Purdy touchdown has come with control. Calm reads. Sharp timing. Total command.

Brock Purdy connects with Jauan Jennings for a touchdown to start the second half 🔥 This makes it Purdy's 4th TD.pic.twitter.com/a9N5wD9LCQ — NFL on ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsNFL) December 23, 2025 Expand Tweet

The night started fast. Purdy hit Demarcus Robinson to tie the game, then found Christian McCaffrey minutes later for another score. Eddy Pineiro converted both extra points, and the 49ers settled in. Before halftime, Purdy struck again, firing a touchdown pass to George Kittle to reclaim the lead at 21–14.

The second half opened with urgency. Purdy connected with Jauan Jennings for his fourth touchdown, tying his career high under the MNF lights as the game continues to unfold. He has previously reached four scores on December 17, December 3, and October 8 of the 2023 season.