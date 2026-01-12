San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey came through for his team on Sunday.

Against the Philadelphia Eagles in an NFC Wild Card Round matchup at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, McCaffrey stepped up and delivered for his team, as usual.

In eliminating the defending Super Bowl champions Eagles via a 23-19 victory away from home, McCaffrey racked up 66 receiving yards and two touchdowns on six receptions and eight targets. In addition, the 29-year-old McCaffrey led the Niners on the ground with 48 rushing yards on 15 carries.

His showing against Philadelphia also made him a member of an extremely rare running back statistical club in NFL playoff history, according to StatMuse.

With a total of 21 touches, 115 yards from scrimmage and a couple of receiving touchdowns, the former Stanford Cardinal star do-it-all running back became just the third player ever in NFL postseason history to reach those numbers in a road game.

McCaffrey had two big moments when San Francisco needed them the most in the fourth quarter versus the Eagles. He put the Niners in front with a 29-yard touchdown reception early in the final period.

The Eagles retook the lead with a field goal with under four minutes left in regulation, but San Francisco grabbed the lead for good when McCaffrey caught a four-yard touchdown catch with under three minutes remaining in the fourth period.

With 49ers superstar tight end George Kittle going down with what appears to be a serious injury, San Francisco can be expected to rely even more on McCaffrey's incredible abilities on offense going forward.