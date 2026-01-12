The San Francisco 49ers endured a devastating loss with George Kittle leaving with an ACL tear. Except Eric Kendricks leaves the Philadelphia Eagles and their fans devastated in the 23-19 road win.

The late addition linebacker came through in a massive way for the injury ravaged 49ers. Kendricks dropped into coverage on fourth-and-11 and delivered this veteran play to seal the win:

ERIC KENDRICKS KNOCKS IT AWAY 49ERS BALL 😳 SFvsPHI on FOX/FOX One

— NFL (@NFL) January 12, 2026

The Fresno, Ca., native arrived to the 49ers back on Dec. 8. Kendricks began with the practice squad before working his way up. He largely came amid Fred Warner being out.

Now the 33-year-old is responsible for dethroning the champs — sparking reactions online.

Ex-49ers star chimes in on clutch Eric Kendricks moment

His 49er teammates mobbed him after the game-sealing pass breakup.

One of the best plays of Eric Kendricks' impressive career 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Ztu2TCuoUw — NFL (@NFL) January 12, 2026

Richard Sherman surfaced as one raving about the 49ers' stunning upset — including saluting Kendricks.

“Eagles played with almost all of their day one starters available. The 49ers came in without so many of their starters and they just continue to find a way. Great performance by the 49ers Defense! Eric Kendricks impact was felt all game but never more than that last play!” Sherman posted on the social media website X, formerly Twitter. “Veteran feel all game long. Sound tackling and poise!”

Former NFL linebacker Kirk Morrison praised the LB too online.

“What a great Zone Drop and Hip flip turn by Eric Kendricks. Textbook. Clinic Tape,” Morrison posted.

Even a fan page for one of Kendricks' old teams the Minnesota Vikings chimed in.

Eric Kendricks making plays in the playoffs 🥹 — VikingzFanPage (@vikingzfanpage) January 11, 2026

Kendricks is on the eve of his 34th birthday. He once shared this via 49ers insider for ESPN Nick Wagoner on why Kendricks signed with S.F.

“Even with all the adversity they faced, they seem to just fight. And it was inspiring to watch,” Kendricks said.

Now he's added more fight into the 49ers through their injury pileup. Kendricks and the 49ers now face the top-seeded Seattle Seahawks in the divisional round.