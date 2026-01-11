The San Francisco 49ers are in a tough battle in the NFC Wild Card Round against the Philadelphia Eagles, but they may have to finish the contest at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia without George Kittle.

The Niners star tight end Kittle was carted off the field in the second quarter due to an apparent lower-body injury, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN via a social media post on X, formerly Twitter.

For what it's worth, Kittle still looked to be in good spirits as he was being carted off the field. The 32-year-old tight gave a salute and was clapping as he left the game.

Kittle suffered the injury after making just his first catch in the contest. He immediately went down and grabbed his ankles, as reported by Vic Tafur of The Athletic.

Shortly after Kittle's exit, the 49ers announced that he is done for the remainder of the contest with an Achilles injury.

Article Continues Below

Here is a look at the moment he got injured against the Eagles.

Unfortunately this is a clear video of the Achilles rupturing for George Kittle pic.twitter.com/a2AliyPdS5 — Dr. Evan Jeffries, DPT (@GameInjuryDoc) January 11, 2026

With Kittle no longer able to help San Francisco on the field, tight end Jake Tonges will be the man to watch in the San Francisco tight end position the rest of the way. Meanwhile, the likes of wide receivers Demarcus Robinson, Jauan Jennings and running back Christian McCaffrey will all have to step up to fill the void left by Kittle, who had a catch on two targets for six receiving yards before leaving.

At the time of this writing, the 49ers trail the Eagles at the half by three points, 13-10.