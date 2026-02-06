The San Francisco 49ers are known for their star-studded roster, but it turns out one of their biggest names has a nightly routine that sounds more like a conspiracy theory than a recovery plan. Christian McCaffrey is widely considered one of the most meticulous athletes in professional sports, and a recent revelation from teammate Fred Warner proves just how far the star running back will go for a competitive edge.

During a recent appearance on the Up And Adams show, host Kay Adams blindsided McCaffrey by asking why he chooses to turn off his Wi-Fi every night before going to bed. The All-Pro back immediately knew who leaked the information.

“He's a snitch,” McCaffrey said with a laugh. “Fred's a snitch!”

McCaffrey didn't deny the habit, instead embracing the “psychopath” label that often comes with his extreme dedication to the game. He explained that his philosophy is built on the pursuit of marginal gains.

If an action has even a 0.1 percent chance of helping him recover or perform better, he is going to implement it. While he admitted he isn't certain if cutting off the wireless signal actually does anything for his health, he noted that it certainly cannot hurt.

That obsessive attention to detail has kept McCaffrey at the top of the NFL hierarchy. After missing significant time in 2024, he bounced back with a massive 2025-26 campaign, racking up 1,202 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground. He was equally lethal in the passing game, hauling in 924 receiving yards and seven more scores to finish the regular season with 2,126 total yards from scrimmage.

His reliability was never more evident than in the 49ers' recent 23-19 Wild Card victory over the Philadelphia Eagles. McCaffrey carried the offense with 114 total yards and two touchdowns. His most memorable play of the day came on a trick pass from Jauan Jennings, which McCaffrey turned into a 29-yard score to spark a fourth-quarter comeback.

Whether it is his diet or his router, McCaffrey clearly believes the small things add up to big results on Sundays.