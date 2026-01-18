The San Francisco 49ers’ season ended in familiar fashion, abruptly and painfully, but that reality did little to diminish the respect head coach Kyle Shanahan holds for his star running back Christian McCaffrey’s remarkable body of work.

Speaking after the NFC Divisional Round loss to the Seattle Seahawks, Shanahan delivered an emotional and sweeping assessment of McCaffrey’s season-long commitment and durability, calling it one of the most impressive individual performances he has ever witnessed.

“I think this was one of the most impressive seasons by an individual player ever,” said Shanahan during the post-game media briefing. “Just in terms of what a warrior and man he is. Week in and week out. Think people do that every week and to do it for 17 weeks in a row, not getting a bye week till December. And then to do it these last two games. Christian finds a way every week, he commits himself 24 hours a day, seven days a week to get his body possible to go out there and compete in. I've never been around anything like that. The dude was unbelievable, his dedication to really empty the tank every single game. And to be able to do that, many games in a row is something that I've never really seen before.”

Those words came against the backdrop of another injury-filled postseason for San Francisco. Just a week after losing George Kittle to a torn Achilles, McCaffrey himself suffered a left shoulder stinger in the first half against Seattle after colliding with linebacker Ernest Jones IV. The injury forced him to miss the opening drive of the second half before returning late in the third quarter.

Despite clearly being limited, McCaffrey finished with 11 carries for 35 yards and five receptions for 39 yards as the top-seeded Seahawks cruised to a 41-6 victory. His presence alone underscored why Shanahan referred to him as a “warrior,” even as the offense struggled to find rhythm.

McCaffrey’s playoff resume only strengthens Shanahan’s praise. He has scored in every postseason game of his career, routinely delivering in high-leverage moments. Earlier in the postseason, he posted a signature performance against Philadelphia, scoring twice in the fourth quarter while serving as the focal point of the offense.

While injuries once again overshadowed the 49ers’ championship hopes, McCaffrey’s season stands apart. As San Francisco turns toward an uncertain offseason, Shanahan’s words make one thing clear — the standard McCaffrey set in 2025 will define what the expectation at Santa Clara is.