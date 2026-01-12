The San Francisco 49ers caught the Philadelphia Eagles off guard with a former quarterback. Wide receiver Jauan Jennings connected with Christian McCaffrey on a touchdown pass. Although Kyle Shanahan had that play in the bag all along.

Because other members of the 49ers ran something similar in practice. All Jennings did was become elevated to to QB1 for that particular trick play.

Jennings had the whole defense fooled into thinking he's running a wide receiver end around. Except he found a streaking and wide open McCaffrey that placed the 49ers ahead.

JAUAN JENNINGS TD PASS TO CMC SFvsPHI on FOX/FOX One

That play became a huge postgame presser topic after the 49ers' 23-19 road upset to start the NFL Playoffs.

Admission Kyle Shanahan made about 49ers' trick play

Shanahan unveiled the past 49er players who once needed to execute the trick play.

“It’s called Sky Bang reverse pass,” Shanahan told reporters after the win. “The last time we called it was Deebo Bang reverse pass. We ran it in New Orleans when Emmanuel Sanders threw it to Raheem Mostert.”

Former 49ers wideout Deebo Samuel once became the QB option for “Sky Bang Reverse.” But it all began with the NFC champion wideout Sanders.

The #49ers ran the "Skyy Bang Reverse Pass" tonight, but this play was first called in 2019 as the "Deebo Bang Reverse Pass" with Emmanuel Sanders passing to Raheem Mostert. It's been in Kyle Shanahan's arsenal for six seasons. #49ers | #FTTB pic.twitter.com/nBgZMV4kyU — Matt Lively (@mattblively) January 12, 2026

Both plays turned the tide for the 49ers once it ran. And this version briefly took the air out of the crowd inside Lincoln Financial Field.

But newly added linebacker Eric Kendricks snatched the oxygen out of the Eagles in the end. Kendricks dropped into coverage and batted down the final Jalen Hurts pass to seal the win. And the 33-year-old arrived to S.F. by way of the practice squad, then to active roster amid Fred Warner's ACL tear.

San Francisco now heads to Seattle to face the top-seeded Seahawks in the third meeting between NFC West playoff representatives.