It's been a couple of months since San Francisco 49ers linebacker De'Vondre Campbell quit in the middle of a Week 15 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. This move led to the 49ers suspending Campbell for the remainder of the season without pay. However — although some fans have likely forgotten about the incident to some capacity — De'Vondre Campbell took to social media to defend his stance on his choices with the 49ers in Week 15.

And he didn't hold back one bit.

This all began when Campbell returned to social media after months of absence, quoting a post about a former coach of his — Kieth Armstrong — who used to coach for the Falcons, which was Campbell's former team.

“Keith Armstrong was one of a kind,” Campbell wrote, following his message with four laughing emojis. “I’m so glad I came into the NFL when I did when all that soft babying players s**t didn’t exist. I’ll never forget his fame line: ‘You wanna be cute or you wanna be good?' IYKYK.”

Unfortunately for Campbell, this opened the floodgates for 49ers fans to cause chaos in his mentions, asking him to address why he quit on the 49ers mid-game.

Campbell didn't take kindly to the comments under his post, causing him to go on a social media tirade.

“Listen, I’m sick of all you b***h a** n****s jumping under my tweets,” Campbell wrote, beginning his NSFW rant. “It’s been 2 months and I have yet to address the situation cause I know the truth and don’t care to clear anything up. I’m by myself ALL the time if you or any of them b***h a** n****s from the 49ers feel some type of way go wit ya move when you see me cause all them n****s that had so much to say about me gone have to stand on them words next time I see them.

“I been standing on business my whole life and it’s gone be like that until the day I’m 6ft under p***y a** n****s don’t know me. That goes for all them old a** retired n***s that jumped on TV speaking on my name when they could’ve reached out to me and heard it from the horses mouth but they just took what the 49ers said and ran with it. Yall n****s p***y too f**k all of yall.”

This wasn't where Campbell ended, as he reverted his aim from 49ers fans to Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch. Although Shanahan admitted the decision was a mistake, Campbell didn't care.

“I ain’t addressing s**t. I’m rich and never have to work another day of my life and I told Kyle Shannahan and John Lynch that when they FaceTime me and begged me to come out there an hour after Green Bay cut me I really be sparing n****s. I play because I WANT TO.”

And in Campbell's final post, he put a bow on his social media outburst, seeming like it was all part of his plan to stir up the online haters.

“They get mad when they can’t successfully troll you. I’m a real n***a you can’t get under my skin my life is great. I get on here say whatever I want then I log off and go on with my day while yall sit here mad. With that being said I hope everyone has a great Friday.”

So, while 49ers fans flooded his mentions, asking for Campbell to address why he quit on the team, the former 49ers' linebacker had something different in mind. Instead of addressing why he quit, he went on his social media soapbox, claiming he could fight and beat up the fans who went after him online.

Now — although violence isn't the answer — his reaction was somewhat fair, as hundreds and hundreds of fans had some pretty negative things to say to him. Not only did fans say things about Campbell, but his own teammates spoke out when it happened.

This incident seems to really bother Campbell deep down, as many unflattering things got said and written about him following Week 15's dramatics. Even if he says he's unbothered, the lengthy posts made it seem like he cared — at least a little bit.

But, that didn't stop De'Vondre Campbell from opening his phone, going on social media, and speaking his unfiltered mind about quitting on the 49ers in Week 15.