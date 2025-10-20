The San Francisco 49ers got a huge win on Sunday Night Football. San Francisco defeated Atlanta 20-10 despite dealing with multiple injuries on both sides of the ball. One 49ers made the records books after his incredible start to the season.

49ers kicker Eddy Pineiro set a franchise record for the most consecutive kicks made to start a season with 17, per ESPN's Nick Wagoner. The previous record holder was Robbie Gould with 15 consecutive field goals.

Pineiro went 10-of-10 on field goals of 40+ yards so far this season. It is a massive improvement over Jake Moody, who went 10-of-20 during the 2024 season.

Pineiro was clearly excited to learn that he set a 49ers franchise record after the game.

“It's been amazing, honestly,” Pineiro said, per 95.7 The Game. “If you'd asked me when I first got here am I going to get a franchise record… You know it's a dream come true, it takes all of us. Great snaps, great holds, and the guys blocking for me. I mean you see all these blocked kicks around the league. These guys that block for me do not get enough credit, it's a unit thing.”

The veteran kicker just wants to make his family proud.

“I'm just super happy and proud that I can do it and make my family proud,” Pineiro concluded.

49ers ride Christian McCaffrey to victory on Sunday Night Football

The depleted 49ers rode their best player to victory in Week 7.

Superstar Christian McCaffrey played great on Sunday Night Football. He logged 24 carries for 129 rushing yards and two touchdowns. He also led the 49ers in receiving with seven receptions for 72 yards.

That gave McCaffrey his first 200-yard game from scrimmage in six years, going all the way back to his Panthers days.

San Francisco clearly wanted to lean on their defense and running game and it worked.

McCaffrey credited the return of George Kittle for some of his success. Kittle finished the game with zero receptions, but CMC explained how the veteran tight end still made an impact.

“It’s a different ballgame when he’s in there,” McCaffrey said. “Even when he doesn’t have a big statistical game, the attention that he draws opens so much up.”

The 49ers are now 5-2 and very much alive in the NFC West division race.

Next up for San Francisco is a Week 8 matchup against Houston.