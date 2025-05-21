The San Francisco 49ers and quarterback Brock Purdy inked a massive five-year extension worth $265 million, with $181 million guaranteed. The deal made Purdy one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL. The 49ers also added a full no-trade clause, effectively establishing the 25-year-old as a cornerstone of their franchise in the years to come.

As a staggering amount of money is sure to fill his pockets, one would expect that Purdy would host a luxurious party to celebrate the deal. However, Purdy marked the event in a remarkably humble manner, with the QB’s mom Carrie penning a short and sweet message for her son on X (formerly Twitter).



Congratulations Brock!❤️ We Love You Son and are So Proud to be apart of Your Incredible Journey! God is Good!🙏 It was so Fun Celebrating with You this Weekend!🎉❤️ Now Go Celebrate With Jenna!!❤️🥰#Bang #Bang

This is not the first time that Purdy showed modesty as he gifted his offensive linemen 10 brand-new Toyota trucks for Christmas.

It’s not all stars and banners for Brock Purdy joining the NFL. Dubbed as “Mr. Irrelevant”, Purdy was the last pick– seventh round, 262nd overall — of the 2022 NFL draft and joined the 49ers as their third-string quarterback. Injuries to starting quarterbacks Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo catapulted Purdy into the limelight. He led the 49ers to a five-game winning streak to end the season and ultimately to a playoff run.

However, an elbow injury early in the NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles sidelined Purdy, which also ended their hopes of reaching the Super Bowl. After recovering from injury, Purdy displayed brilliance in the 2023 season, setting a new franchise record for passing yards at 4,280. His standout performance earned him his first Pro Bowl, secured the 49ers the NFC title, and an appearance at Super Bowl LVIII.

The 49ers finished the following season with a dismal 6-11 record, bowing out of playoff contention for the first time since 2020. Expectations are high for Purdy as a contract of this magnitude is surely bound to come with immense pressure. All eyes will be on Purdy as he enters the next chapter of his career, not just as the 49ers’ starting quarterback, but as one of the NFL’s highest-paid players. With the franchise betting big on his leadership and long-term potential, the upcoming season could very well define his legacy in San Francisco.