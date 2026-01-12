Optimism is high for the San Francisco 49ers after they outlasted the Philadelphia Eagles, 23-19, at Lincoln Financial Field in the wild-card round on Sunday.

The 49ers eliminated the defending champions after Brock Purdy connected with Christian McCaffrey for the go-ahead touchdown with less than three minutes left in the game. The defense then held on to prevent the Eagles from finding the end zone in their last-gasp drive.

But while the 49ers are feeling good, coach Kyle Shanahan was more pragmatic when asked about the possibility of linebacker Fred Warner returning from an ankle injury. They will face the Seattle Seahawks in the divisional round.

“Kyle Shanahan said chances are ‘not very high' that the 49ers open Fred Warner's practice window this week,” reported The Athletic's Matt Barrows.

Warner suffered the ankle injury in Week 6 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and was deemed out for the season. Some, however, remained hopeful that the four-time All-Pro First Team member could return in the playoffs.

But based on Shanahan's comment, fans should temper their expectations about the 29-year-old Warner, although it was reported that he is ahead of schedule in his rehabilitation.

“Fred Warner has blown past all his rehab markers. I'm actually told, if they get to the NFC Championship Game, they're holding out hope. They think there could be a chance that Fred Warner could actually go in that game,” said Fox Sports' Jay Glazer.

We check back in with @JayGlazer on if Fred Warner could return for the 49ers in the playoffs, and he also has an update on the Priest in Pittsburgh! pic.twitter.com/YEI5QYSCug — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 10, 2026

Warner was instrumental in the 49ers' run to the Super Bowl in 2024.

He signed a three-year, $63 million contract extension in the offseason, making him the highest-paid linebacker in the NFL.